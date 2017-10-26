Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has started exporting right-hand-drive Compass models in India recently. The company has shipped around 600 units of the Compass made in Ranjangaon plant, near Pune.

Among the shipped models, some units were the Compass Trailhawk edition. The Trailhawk is basically a beefed up version of the regular Compass which is ideal for those targeting serious off-roading. The model is not part of India line-up as of now.

The rugged Compass Trailhawk is positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the global markets. The model is equipped with Jeep's Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system.

It boasts of raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tyres and skid plates to cover the underbelly. The raised suspension also increases approach and departure angles that stand at 30 degrees (approach), 24.4 degree (break-over) and 33.6 degrees (departure) respectively.

Visually, the Trailhawk will set itself apart from the regular Compass units with blacked out body panels, dark coloured alloy wheels, under-body skid plates, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that housing exposed tow hooks.

The model is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but coupled with more advanced nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Trailhawk models currently produced have been shipped to Australia and Japan from Bombay Port Trust facility. New Compass units in production at India plant will be exported to the UK, New Zealand, and South African markets as well.