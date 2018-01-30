After the spectacular launch and impressive sales of the Compass compact SUV in India, Jeep is gearing up to add more variant option to its first made-in-India SUV. The company will launch Compass Trailhawk, the most off-road focused version of the compact SUV in India in 2018.

The Compass Trailhawk is basically a beefed-up version of the regular Compass which is ideal for those targeting serious off-roading. Even though it is not sold in India, the right-hand-driven Compass Trailhawk is already in production at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (parent of Jeep) Ranjangaon plant, near Pune for export markets like Australia.

The Compass Trailhawk is positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the global markets. Hence, it will be the priciest variant of Compass costing overcurrent range topper Limited 4X4 (O) diesel model retailing at Rs 21.91 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

For the extra money, the Compass Trailhawk comes with Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. It boasts of raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tyres and skid plates to cover the underbelly. The raised suspension also increases approach and departure angles that stand at 30 degrees (approach), 24.4 degree (break-over) and 33.6 degrees (departure) respectively.

On the design front, the Trailhawk will set itself apart from the regular Compass units with blacked out body panels, dark coloured alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that housing exposed tow hooks.

India-spec Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission. However, a report in NDTV Auto claims an automatic gearbox will be the part of the package.