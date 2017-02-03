Even though Iconic American automaker Jeep has launched its three models in August 2016, the most awaited model of the brand is yet to launch in India. The 2017 Compass will be a volume driver for FCA India, the parent company of Jeep India. Previous reports were suggesting launch of the Compass in June, while a new report says it will take a little longer.

Also read: Jeep Compass spied! SUV spotted cruising through Bengaluru

Jeep Compass will be launched in India in August 2017 at an expected price of around Rs 19-20 lakh, ex-showroom reports ET Auto. This will be the first Jeep product to be manufactured in India at FCA's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. If the launch takes place in August as per the report, it will coincide with the first anniversary of the Jeep brand in the country.

Unveiled during 2016 Los Angeles Motor Show, the 2017 Compass features an unmistakable Jeep design cues, highlighted with the traditional seven-slot grille finished in gloss black. The headlamp bezels of the Compass featuring a black-coloured outline and a clamshell hood with a double break line and centre bulge. The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives a floating effect.

On the interiors, the Compass will feature a 7-inch infotainment system which supports navigation, Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The dashboard will get a dual-tone treatment and Terrain Select dial that allows driver to choose a variety of driving modes depending on the terrain - snow, sand or mud. The compact SUV will be offered with leather seats, push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.

The Compass is offered in a total of five engines – three petrol and two diesels in the markets worldwide. India spec is expected draw power from a 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel mill that will develop 170bhp mated to either 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmissions. The SUV will be offered in both 4WD and 2WD layout.