It looks like the Compass SUV from iconic American automaker Jeep is coming to the market sooner than expected. If the emerging reports are to be believed, the Compass SUV could be launched in India as early as in May.

Although recent reports had suggested that the launch of the Compass is likely to be pushed to later date in August as the company is not yet ready to accommodate the new model in its line-up in India, contrary to this is the latest report of Rushlane, which claims that the launch has been confirmed for May 2017. The upcoming SUV is also reportedly open for bookings at the authorised dealerships of the company.

Jeep Compass, the first model from the company's stable to be made in India is expected to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh. The Compass will be manufactured at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra and when launched, the SUV will take on the likes of BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Audi Q3 range.

Under the hood, the new Compass is expected to get 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel mill that can churn out 170bhp mated to either 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. The Compass is expected to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configuration and will also feature Select-terrain that will allow the driver to choose from a variety of driving modes. The Jeep Compass is expected to come with features such as 8.4mm touchscreen, leather seats push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.

Source: RushLane