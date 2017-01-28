1 / 2



Jeep has been extensively testing its new compact SUV, Compass, on Indian roads. The most affordable SUV from the iconic American automaker was previously clicked during testing in December 2016. Now, a fresh batch of spy shots has been leaked online with lesser camouflage.

In the new spy shots taken by chaps at Autocar, Compass is draped in a white colour. The front bumper and roof has been spotted without camouflage and alloy wheels in black colour. It is evident that Jeep is in the final testing process of Compass to make it familiar to Indian road conditions.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India (FCA India), the parent company of Jeep India, will soon start manufacturing Compass in Maharashtra's Ranjangaon plant. Compass will be pitted against Hyundai Tucson and the rumoured price range hovers around Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. At this price point, Compass will be a compelling case in the segment and will be a volume driver for FCA.

The India-spec version is expected to draw power from a 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel mill that will develop 170bhp mated to either 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmissions. The SUV will be offered in both 4WD and 2WD layout and will also boast of Terrain Select. This allows driver to choose a variety of driving modes depending on the terrain - snow, sand or mud.

Compass will be offered in three trim levels -- Sport, Longitude and Limited -- and the hardcore off-road version (Trailhawk) will follow later.

The 2017 Compass is a departure from the run of the mill pre-facelift Compass. The new version is crisper in design in line with the bigger models of Jeep. The pronouncing grille and wrap-around headlamp lend an up market look to the new Compass.

The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives a floating effect. On the inside, dashboard gets a dual-tone treatment, Terrain Select dial and a large 8.4mm touchscreen. The compact SUV will be offered with leather seats, push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.