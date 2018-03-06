Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India, the parent company of Jeep India has produced over 25,000 units of the popular Compass SUV at its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. Manufactured with 65 percent of local parts, the Compass is Jeep's first made-in-India model and the milestone production number has been crossed in by the end of February 2018.

FCA India has already shipped over 5,000 units of the Jeep Compass to Right-Hand-Driven (RHD) markets like Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. India is the manufacturing hub of the Compass' RHD version for the global markets.

Launched in July 2017, the Jeep Compass already has dominance in its segment in terms of sales. The sales data in the past couple months shows prime rivals like the Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson are far behind in sales. Riding on the Compass' sales, FCA is also improving its market share in the UV segment.

Priced from Rs 15.16 lakh for the petrol Sport variant to Rs 21.91 lakh for the top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) variant (ex-showroom Delhi), the Jeep Compass is offered in two engine options. The petrol models are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

For 2018, FCA India will launch Trailhawk version of the Jeep Compass. The most off-road focused version of the compact SUV is due for launch later this year. The Compass Trailhawk comes with Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. It boasts of raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates to cover the underbelly.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will set itself apart from the regular Compass units with blacked out body panels, dark-colored alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that housing exposed tow hooks.