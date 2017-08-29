The story of the Compass, a compact SUV from the iconic SUV maker Jeep is not just about to get over yet. As we anticipated, the demand for the Compass is running high and so is the waiting period too. Thanks to Jeep Compass pricing.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has invested $280 million in its plant at Ranjangaon in Pune for the production of the Compass and emerging reports suggest that the company will be making more revenue from the new SUV considering its great demand.

The Jeep Compass is said to have already received over 8,100 bookings and the company hopes to touch the 10,000 mark in a month or two.

Jeep India has started delivery of the diesel manual transmission variants of the Compass, which are said to be the most in demand. The company is also planning to ramp up production of the new Compass at its plant in Ranjangaon, Pune.

Fiat currently makes 90 units of the Jeep Compass every day and will scale it up to 110 units per day to meet increasing demand. This will be the first time the plant operates two shifts six days a week since its inception. Presently, Jeep Compass has a waiting period of three months.

Offered in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mill options, the Compass SUV is pitted against Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson, while the bigger variants pose a challenge to Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6 bhp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol belts out 1,597 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.

The Compass is priced in the range of Rs 14.95 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.65 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: ET Auto