Automakers have started to work on new prices for their vehicles after the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council decision on September 9 to hike cess on vehicles. Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars India have already increased prices of some models to pass on the additional cess burden to customers. Latest to join the party is Jeep India.
Jeep India's most important and newly launched compact SUV, the Compass' price has been increased by up to 72,000, ex-showroom Delhi. The Compass price now starts at Rs 15.16 lakh (up from Rs 14.95 lakh) for petrol Sport variant and goes all the way up to Rs 21.37 lakh (up from Rs 20.65 lakh) for top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) trim. The new prices mentioned below are applicable effective from September 15, 2017.
Check out the updated price of Jeep petrol variants in Delhi
|Jeep Compass 1.4L petrol
|Variant
|Old price
|New price
|Difference
|Sport
|14.95 lakh
|15.16 lakh
|21,000
|Limited
|18.70 lakh
|18.96 lakh
|26,000
|Limited Option
|19.40 lakh
|19.67 lakh
|27,000
Check out the updated price of Jeep diesel variants in Delhi
|Jeep Compass 2.0L diesel
|Variant
|Old price
|New price
|Difference
|Sport
|15.45 lakh
|15.99 lakh
|54000
|Longitude
|16.45 lakh
|17.03 lakh
|58000
|Longitude (O)
|17.25 lakh
|17.85 lakh
|60000
|Limited 4X2
|18.05 lakh
|18.68 lakh
|63000
|Limited (O) 4X2
|18.75 lakh
|19.41 lakh
|66000
|Limited 4X4
|19.95 lakh
|20.65 lakh
|70000
|Limited (O) 4X4
|20.65 lakh
|21.37 lakh
|72000
Jeep India has also increased prices of Completely Built Unit (CBU) models like the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler unlimited in the range of Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 6.4 lakh. FCA India, the parent company of Jeep India has also raised Fiat car prices. Fiat portfolio includes the Linea, Punto, Avventura, Urban Cross and Abarth 595.