Automakers have started to work on new prices for their vehicles after the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council decision on September 9 to hike cess on vehicles. Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars India have already increased prices of some models to pass on the additional cess burden to customers. Latest to join the party is Jeep India.

Jeep India's most important and newly launched compact SUV, the Compass' price has been increased by up to 72,000, ex-showroom Delhi. The Compass price now starts at Rs 15.16 lakh (up from Rs 14.95 lakh) for petrol Sport variant and goes all the way up to Rs 21.37 lakh (up from Rs 20.65 lakh) for top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) trim. The new prices mentioned below are applicable effective from September 15, 2017.

Check out the updated price of Jeep petrol variants in Delhi

Jeep Compass 1.4L petrol Variant Old price New price Difference Sport 14.95 lakh 15.16 lakh 21,000 Limited 18.70 lakh 18.96 lakh 26,000 Limited Option 19.40 lakh 19.67 lakh 27,000

Check out the updated price of Jeep diesel variants in Delhi

Jeep Compass 2.0L diesel Variant Old price New price Difference Sport 15.45 lakh 15.99 lakh 54000 Longitude 16.45 lakh 17.03 lakh 58000 Longitude (O) 17.25 lakh 17.85 lakh 60000 Limited 4X2 18.05 lakh 18.68 lakh 63000 Limited (O) 4X2 18.75 lakh 19.41 lakh 66000 Limited 4X4 19.95 lakh 20.65 lakh 70000 Limited (O) 4X4 20.65 lakh 21.37 lakh 72000

Jeep India has also increased prices of Completely Built Unit (CBU) models like the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler unlimited in the range of Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 6.4 lakh. FCA India, the parent company of Jeep India has also raised Fiat car prices. Fiat portfolio includes the Linea, Punto, Avventura, Urban Cross and Abarth 595.