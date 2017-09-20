The tale of Jeep Compass in India could be far from over. Touted as the trump card of the iconic American SUV-maker following a dismal showing with its previous models in India, Jeep was launched in the country on July 31.

Cursory checks on its performance so far indicate a steady progression.

Commencing with the production and the deliveries of only the diesel manual variants of Compass that had a greater demand, the company promised to follow it up with the petrol variants before the festival of Diwali.

A report in TeamBHP now reveals Jeep has kept its commitment. With the production of the Compass petrol automatic and the new variants in underway full swing, the models could be delivered to showrooms any time now.

Jeep offers the Compass in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mills.

The diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol engine belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill. Jeep is expected to add diesel automatic to its Compass line-up in early 2018.

The compact SUV has got an overwhelming response — attracted over 10,000 bookings. The company is now ramping up production of the vehicle at the Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra to mitigate the rising demand with two shifts, working six days a week.

In August 2017, the first full-month sale of the new Compass stood at 2,020 units — a growth of 116 percent over July 2017.

Meanwhile, the prices of the Jeep Compass have been revised upwards by up to Rs 72,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) following a hike in GST cess.

The Compass price now starts at Rs 15.16 lakh (up from Rs 14.95 lakh) for the petrol Sport trim and goes all the way up to Rs 21.37 lakh (up from Rs 20.65 lakh) for the top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) variant.