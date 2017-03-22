Fiat Chrysler India will introduce the most affordable Jeep SUV, the Compass, to India on April 12. The India-spec Jeep Compass is expected to be priced under Rs 25 lakh and it will be manufactured at FCA's plant in Ranjagaon in Maharashtra.

Also read: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol launched in India at Rs 56 lakh

The iconic American off-road vehicle maker Jeep commenced operations in India in August 2016. The company launched Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Unlimited for a price range of Rs 71.5 lakh to Rs 1.12 crore. Later, Jeep India brought Wrangler Unlimited petrol for Rs 56 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi. These models are the halo products, given the price tag, while the compass is expected to be a volume driver for the company.

Jeep India has recently confirmed that the Compass will have one of the most comprehensive line-up in the segment. The compact SUV will be available in petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic gearbox options. A 4x4 version has also been confirmed for off-road enthusiasts.

Though the company has not mentioned the powertrain for India, the SUV is expected with multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with a power output of 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The unit may couple with nine-speed unit automatic transmission. The petrol mill could be a 140bhp 1.4-litre multiair engine. It will be turbo-powered and mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. The 4x4 system will get low ratio and a traction management system for various terrains like sand, mud and rocks.

Jeep introduced the new Compass globally in September 2016. The new version features an unmistakable Jeep design from every angle. The signature seven-slot grille upfront finished in gloss black and the headlamp bezels have a black outline. The clamshell hood with a double break line and centre bulge adds off-road appeal of the SUV. The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives a floating effect.

Being a Jeep product, the Compass will feature premium features such as a seven-inch infotainment system which supports navigation, Google Android auto and Apple car play. The dashboard will get a dual-tone treatment and terrain select dial. The Compass will also come with leather seats, push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.