Jeep India launched Compass compact SUV on July 31 with an aggressive pricing starting at Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Needless to say, the made in India SUV has received a head start with already over 10,000 bookings. The success of Compass seems to frighten its rivals. Emerging reports say that Hyundai India has announced a discount of Rs. 1 lakh on Tucson.

The South Korean carmaker had launched Tucson SUV in November 2016. The SUV slotted between he Creta and Santa Fe is now sold with Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh discount, reports CarToq.com. However, the offer is applicable to only on make year 2016 vehicles and not on 2017 models.

The new Tucson is retailed starting at Rs 18.13 lakh to Rs 23.86 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Rs 14.95 lakh to Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) price range for Compass makes the Jeep SUV a better option. However, Tucson is also offered in diesel automatic option whereas Jeep is yet to introduce Compass diesel automatic variant.

The discount comes right before the festive season where car sales tend to go higher. Will the new offer lure buyers towards Tucson over Compass?

Meanwhile, Jeep Compass is continuing its dream run with over 2,020 unit sales in August. FCA has been forced to ramp up production at Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra to offset the raising booking numbers.

Jeep offers Compass in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mills. The diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol engine belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.

Source: CarToq.com