Jeep launched the Compass SUV on July 31. The made in India compact SUV caught attention for its competitive pricing that starts from Rs 14.95 lakh for Petrol, Sport 4x2 variant to Rs 20.65 lakh for Diesel, Limited (O) 4x4 variant, ex-showroom New Delhi.

The bookings took off and FCA has despatched 935 units of the Compass in July to dealerships, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures' (SIAM) industry sales data. In August, Jeep has sold 2,020 units of the Compass-- a growth of 116 per cent over July 2017, reports Carwale.

The company did not reveal the sales figures of the Compass yet but the report indicates Compass' sales are nothing short of overwhelming. Earlier this month, Jeep Compass recorded over 10,000 bookings and FCA has been forced to ramp up production at Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra.

The Jeep Compass is currently being sold in 50 Jeep-flagship and FCA outlets, across 47 cities. Mounting demand for the Compass now has prompted FCA India to expand sales network to 60 outlets by the end of 2017.

Jeep India

Jeep offers Compass in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mills. The diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol engine belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.

Jeep India

Jeep Compass has also performed well in the new crash tests conducted by a global safety watchdog European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). The SUV has scored the maximum five-star rating in the crash test. The SUV scored 90 percent in adult occupant safety, 83 percent in child occupant safety and 64 percent in pedestrian safety during the test.

Source: Carwale