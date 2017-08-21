American utility vehicle maker Jeep launched its most important and first made in India SUV, the Compass, on July 31. The starting price of just Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) has generated a lot of consumer interest.

The compact SUV started its journey on a high note while its top-end Limited variant has recently spotted by TeamBHP. The Limited variant comes with a slew of additional features.

The blue coloured model spied has a panoramic sunroof. The feature is not part of Limited variant on sale. The spotted car also had front parking sensors. The missing 4x4 badge on the tailgate indicates the vehicle is a 4x2 variant. Interestingly, the spy shot shows the Compass unit running on five-spoke alloy wheels from the lower Longitude trim.

Is there a feature upgrade on cards? Jeep India has not mentioned anything along those lines yet. However, Compass diesel with automatic transmission is expected by the end of this fiscal. Hence, new features may be part of the upcoming variant which will, in turn, be the top-spec trim of the Compass range. The spotted model may be destined for the export market since Ranjagaon plant is the hub of Compass for all right-hand-drive markets.

Jeep sells Compass in India in five trim options - Sport, Longitude, Longitude(O), Limited, Limited(O) and two engine options. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol belts out 1,597bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.