Jeep's made-in-India SUV, the Compass, had a spectacular start in the country in July. Priced at Rs 14.95 lakh (now Rs 15.16 lakh), the Compass generated a lot of interest among SUV lovers, with sales rising constantly.

The dispatch details of the Compass and its rivals for the month of November 2017 indicates the Jeep SUV continues to lead the segment.

Jeep India dispatched 2,828 units of the Compass while Mahindra & Mahindra managed 1,229 units of the XUV500, reports Cartoq. Tata Motors rolled out 764 units of the Hexa while Hyundai did only 261 units of the Tucson, the reports adds.

Jeep India had sold a whopping 5,106 units of the Compass in India in its first two months. Though the total sales number of Compass so far is not available, it is clear that the number is far higher than that of its rivals.

Overwhelming sales also helped FCA (parent of Jeep India) mark its presence in the Indian utility vehicle space. With the success of the Compass, FCA has earned 1.16 percent market share in the first half of the fiscal (April-September 2017) in the UV segment.

With the GST cess added, the Compass range now starts at Rs 15.16 lakh (up from Rs 14.95 lakh) for the petrol Sport variant and goes all the way up to Rs 21.37 lakh (up from Rs 20.65 lakh) for the top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) variant.

Even after the price hike, the demand for the Compass has never shown a downward trend.

Jeep Compass petrol models are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Jeep India is believed to be working on bringing another entry-level sub-four-metre SUV for India. The model in question is expected to be the Renegade or an SUV based on its platform.

Jeep India will be hoping to see some Compass-like success with the new SUV, which will help FCA India bolster its presence in India's UV space.