Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India is shifting to top gear with the Made-in-India Jeep Compass compact SUV. The new Compass will be launched in July or September and is expected to be a volume driver.

Also read: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol launched in India at Rs 56 lakh

Jeep confirmed that the Compass will have one of the most comprehensive line-up in the segment. The compact SUV will be available in petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic gearbox options. For off-road enthusiasts, a 4x4 version has also been confirmed.

FCA is clearly doing the homework to make the Compass a successful model. The company is also planning to export the Compass from its Indian unit to countries such as UK, Australia, Japan and South Africa. FCA has invested around $300 million for manufacturing Compass in India.

"We have moved into a new phase of growth and are sharpening the company's focus on customer-centric operations," said Kevin Flynn, President and MD, FCA India, reports Business standard.

Jeep has not divulged any details of engine and specifications of the India-spec. The diesel unit is expected to be the Multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with power output of 170hp and 350Nm of torque. This unit may couple with nine-speed unit automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre Multiair engine that puts out 140hp is the probable petrol mill. It will be turbo-powered and mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. The 4x4 system will get low ratio and a traction management system for various terrains like sand, mud and rocks.

Jeep Compass is expected to be priced under Rs 25 lakh and it will be manufactured at Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra.