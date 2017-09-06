Jeep India launched Compass compact SUV on July 31 and it has already made a stir in its segment. The made-in-India SUV recorded over 10,000 bookings already and deliveries are full swing.

Meanwhile, Compass has scored impressive ratings in the new crash tests conducted by global safety watchdog European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). The Jeep compact SUV scored the maximum five-star rating in the crash test.

Scroll down to watch crash test video

The SUV scored 90 percent in adult occupant safety, 83 percent in child occupant safety and 64 percent in pedestrian safety during the test. Safety features in the tested model had speed assistance, seat belt reminder, lane support and AEB Interurban and these helped the SUV to score 59 percent in safety assist rating.

Euro NCAP tested all models of Compass powered by 1.4 MultiAir petrol, 1.6 Multijet diesel and 2.0 Multijet diesel engines in 4x4 and 4x2 iterations. The India-spec Compass models are powered by 170.6bhp 2.0 Mulijet diesel and 159.7bhp 1.4 MultiAir petrol. Though the crash tests were performed on left hand drive Compass units, the results are applicable for right-hand-drive models as well which is manufactured in India.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra is the hub for right-hand-drive Compass units not only for India but also for other RHD markets such as Japan, South Africa, Australia and the UK. FCA India is expected to commence exports from India by 2017 end.

The SUV has received a massive reception primarily due to the competitive pricing that starts from Rs 14.95 lakh for Petrol, Sport 4x2 variant to Rs 20.65 lakh for Diesel, Limited (O) 4x4 variant (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi). FCA India has already started feeling the pressure of mounting waiting period and the company recently ramped up production of the SUV with two shifts, working six days a week.