Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India, the parent company of Jeep India, has said it has received over 10,000 bookings for it's made in India SUV, the Compass. Jeep India opened booking for the compact SUV on June 19 and launched the vehicle on July 31 while customer deliveries began on August 6.

The compact SUV is getting a massive response primarily due to the competitive pricing that starts from Rs 14.95 lakh for Petrol, Sport 4x2 variant to Rs 20.65 lakh for Diesel, Limited (O) 4x4 variant (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

FCA India has already started feeling the pressure of mounting waiting period and the company has ramped up production of the SUV with two shifts, working six days a week.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures' (SIAM) industry sales data, FCA has despatched 935 units of the Compass in July to dealerships. First full month sales number of the Compass is not revealed yet while it is expected to be nearly 4,000 units.

The Jeep Compass is currently being sold in 50 Jeep-flagship and FCA outlets, across 47 cities. FCA India says it is currently in pursuit to expand sales network to 60 outlets by the end of 2017.

"Our go-to-market strategy has worked as planned and now we are focusing on execution. The Made-in-India Jeep Compass has gained remarkable traction in the market since we opened the order books in June. We are working with our plant to deliver the product to customers in the least possible time," said Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India.

Jeep offers Compass in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mills. The diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol engine belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.

The compact SUV goes up against Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson while the bigger variants also pose a challenge to Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.