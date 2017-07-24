Jeep Compass, the first Made-in-India SUV of American utility vehicle specialist has become a hot thread in automotive discussion now. Compass with a rumoured price range from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 24 lakh has developed much customer interest something that Skoda Yeti and Hyundai Tucson failed to generate.

It looks like Ford is now prompted with the massive response for Jeep Compass and planning to bring a rival in India. A report in Thrust Zone claims the candidate from Ford's stable is Escape. Ford's plan to bring the third SUV for India is not new. Kuga has been spied testing multiple times in Indian roads last year and it has been rumoured to bridge the gap between EcoSport and Endeavour. However, emerging reports say that Ford has found Escape as the ideal model.

Though the company has not officially revealed any launch plan of its third SUV in India, Thrust Zone claims the debut of Escape will happen by the end of this year. Ahead of Auto Expo 2018, Ford India is expected to reveal prices, the reports adds.

Another interesting bit is that debut of second EcoBoost engine in India will happen with Escape. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost in EcoSport has already proved reliable and Escape will get the 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill developing around 180bhp. The diesel option will be a 2.2 litre unit borrowed from the Endeavour SUV. Both the mills are expected in manual and automatic transmission options.

Being a Compass rival, Escape will be feature packed. Expect a keyless go, start-stop, leather seats, 6 to 7 airbags, climate control, fully electric and heated ORVM and others as standard. The five-seater SUV is also expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 24 lakh, ex-showroom.

Source: Thrustzone