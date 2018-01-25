Iconic SUV maker Jeep's compact SUV, Compass, has been a rave in India and could soon get a new rival from Czech carmaker Skoda. Skoda, which is getting ready to challenge Compass and a range of SUVs in India, has confirmed that Karoq, a five-seater compact SUV, will be launched in the country next year.

Skoda Karoq SUV will be brought to India as completely knocked Down (CKD) units and will be assembled at the company's Aurangabad facility. Skoda had unveiled Karoq as a replacement of Yeti crossover and the design has been borrowed from the VisionS design study concept unveiled at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in March 2016.

The Karoq looks like a miniature version of Skoda's flagship Kodiaq SUV. It measures 4,382mm long, 1,841mm wide, 1,605mm tall, and with a generous wheelbase of 2,638mm. The headlights of the Karoq wider than those of Kodiaq and also gets additional lights on the top of the bumper. At the rear, the C-shaped LED taillight gets a new look and extends onto to the upper area of the trunk lid.

Skoda offers a number of new technologies as options in the Karoq and an all-digital instrument cluster is a highlight. There are also features like full-LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, electric tailgate, 10-colour LED ambient lighting, Wi-Fi hotspot, and even an LTE module for the top-of-the-range infotainment system as optional.

In India, Karoq is expected to be offered in 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Skoda may also offer 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. In the global market, Karoq gets five engine variants – two petrol and three diesel engines. The displacements of the engines are ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0-litres and the power range is from 113bhp to 188bhp.

Karoq is expected to pose serious challenges to Jeep Compass and other models like Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500 in India. The compact SUV of Skoda is expected to be priced competitively in the country.

