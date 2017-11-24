Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has issued a recall of its popular compact SUV, the Jeep Compass in the country over passenger safety issues. This recall is part of an exercise initiated by FCA US. FCA issued a voluntary recall for over 7,000 Jeep Compass to replace the passenger-side airbags.

In India, Jeep would recall around 1,200 units of the SUV Compass, which were manufactured between September 5, 2017, and November 19, 2017. The dealers of Jeep are expected to notify the owners of the affected models in the coming days for a replacement of the defaulted airbag units. The repair will be done free of cost. The affected units of the Compass are said to be a small number of overall population of the Compass globally.

While Jeep and Fiat maintain that there have been no reports of injury or any accidents due to the issue, customers are advised to stay away from using the front passenger seat till the issue gets rectified. The issue is said to be with the passenger front airbag due to loose fasteners, which may affect the correct deployment of airbags during a collision or an accident.

"A supplier has advised FCA that, during its airbag module assembly process, loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules," said the company in a statement.

Jeep compass range now starts at Rs 15.16 lakh for petrol Sport variant and goes all the way up to Rs 21.37 lakh) for top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) trim. Jeep Compass petrol models are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.