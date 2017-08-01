The whole experience of the iconic Jeep brand in India could have just got a whole lot better. On July 31, the SUV maker had taken everyone by surprise by setting the price of the Made in India model -- Compass -- starting at Rs 14.95 lakh. It was clear that Jeep had done a decent recce on its rivals and aptly captured the same with the tagline 'lead the way'.

And if this holds true, Jeep's revelation that the new Compass has confirmed bookings of over 5,000 units in just 40 days is a sign of better tidings in India. The new pricing as we had predicted in our earlier stories is sure to take the numbers in only one direction - up.

The top-end diesel trims of the new Compass is said to be in great demand and Jeep would commence the delivery of the 2WD (two-wheel drive) and 4WD (four-wheel drive) diesel variants first. Deliveries are expected to start in August.

Jeep, which is rapidly expanding its network in India, currently has 50 dealerships. The company plans to take it to 60 by the end of this year along with 48 service outlets. The deliveries for the petrol models of the Compass are expected to begin around Diwali.

Kevin Flynn, MD, FCA India, had earlier said that they had planned to launch the new Compass in India in August. But the response from the customers, especially after the new SUV was showcased at different places across the country, changed the original plan.

Jeep Compass is offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O). Under the hood, the new Compass packs a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the petrol mill belts out 160 hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are also offered with the petrol mill.

As the booking volume increases, the wait to mount the saddle will only stretch out.

Jeep Compass India full price list (ex-showroom)