Students, who have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), must be curious to know when they can download admit card as the examination date is drawing close.

The CBSE hasn't made JEE Main admit card 2018 available for download yet but it may happen sometime this month as examination (both offline and online) is scheduled to take place next month. JEEMain2018 website (not official site) has reported that the admit card for the examination in the second week of March, tentatively on Saturday, March 10, but it is not confirmed.

Candidates can download JEE Main admit card 2018 from the official website when it is out by providing the required information like application number, date of birth and captcha code. In case of any error in details like name, paper, date of birth, gender, category etc, candidates should immediately contact the JEE Main Secretariat for rectification.

Candidates should produce their admit cards (hard copy), which will be made available only on online mode, and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card and Voter Card issued by the government of India to appear in the examination. Those from the PwD Category should carry a certificate of proof.

The JEE Main 2018 offline examination will be held on April 8, 2018, and online exam on April 15 and 16. It is conducted by CBSE for admission to undergraduate engineering programs in NITs (National Institute of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology) and other centrally funded technical institutions.

JEE Main 2018 is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced 2018. Top 2,24,000 scorers of JEE Main can apply for JEE Advanced, which is a must for want admission to the undergraduate programs in IITs and ISM Dhanbad.

Online registration for JEE Advanced 2018 will start in April and exam is scheduled to take place on May 20.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has made two changes in the JEE pattern from 2017. It has said in a notice that marks scored in class 12 won't have weightage in calculating the ranks in the JEE Main examination. In the meantime, candidates (general) should score at least 75 percent marks in class 12 examination, or placed in the top 20 percentile in such examination conducted by the respective Boards to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and other CFTIs. For SC and ST students, the qualifying marks are 65 percent.