The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday, March 14, released the admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017. The all India common engineering entrance examination is conducted for admission to various engineering colleges and courses all over the country. The test comprises of two stages -- JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

You can download the admit card from jeemain.nic.in or download it directly by clicking on the following link:

http://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/admitcard/AuthForAdmitCardDwd.aspx

Enter your application number, date of birth (DOB) and security pin (that will be mentioned on the page), to log in and download the admit card.

Your admit card will carry your name, DOB, gender, test centre and state code of eligibility.

Here are the important dates of JEE Main: JEE Main 2017 - Offline Exam (Paper 1 and Paper 2): April 2, 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Online Exam (Paper 1): April 8 and 9, 2017

Answer Keys and OMR sheet display: 3rd-4th week of April 2017

Challenge against answer keys to be accepted from: 4th week of April 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Results: April 27, 2017

Declaration of All India Ranks (AIR): 3rd week of June 2017

Availability of Rank Card: After the release of AIR

You can also check out previous years' question papers here- Question paper 2015 and Question paper 2014