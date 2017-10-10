India created history on Monday, October 9, when Jeakson Singh Thounaojam scored the country's first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup.

The Manipur teenager headed one into the net during India's 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the ongoing U-17 World Cup.

Luis Norton de Matos' men came up with an improved show on Monday, days after their 3-0 defeat to USA in the Group A opener.

Despite conceding possession, the Boys in Blue were able to create quite a few chances in the first half.

Abhijit Sarkar (15) all but got India ahead in the 15th minute, only to be denied by the Colombian custodian, who pulled off a brilliant save.

Towards the end of the first-half, India had another opportunity when Boris Singh delivered a beautiful cross to KP Singh, who hit the woodwork from inside the box.

India's spirits were crushed when they conceded immediately after the break.

However, Jeakson scored the historic equaliser in the 81st minute of the match, much to the delight of the crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The six-footer rose above the rest to meet a delightful curling Sanjeev Stalin delivery from the corner and slot it past the Colombian goalkeeper, thereby entering Indian football's history books.

India conceded one more soon after, but not many could forget Jeakson's heroics on Monday night.

Here's is all that you need to know about Jeakson Singh