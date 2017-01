Janata Dal (United) leader Mukesh Singh was shot dead in Patna's Barh district in Bihar on Sunday.

The attackers have not been identified yet.

This is the second incident in a week where a politician has been murdered.

Earlier, Congress leader Raju Mishra and one other person had also been shot dead by six to seven unidentified gunmen near Parijat Building at Cherital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

In November 2016, Naxals had shot dead Congress leader Ajay Singh's nephew in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

More details are awaited.