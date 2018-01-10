We have seen a lot of new devices being announced by different companies at CES 2018. JBL, which is also in the race with its rival companies, announced a new range of headphones that come along with built-in Google Assistant.

Apart from the Google assistant headphones, Google has also announced a new range of water-resistant Bluetooth speakers as an update to its existing portable speaker lineup.

This year JBL has updated its headphone line up and introduced three new Bluetooth headphones which feature the Google Assistant. The latest headphones are the JBL Everest 310GA on-ear headphones, JBL Everest 710GA around-ear headphones, and the JBL Everest 110GA in-ear headphones.

JBL Everest 710GA around-ear headphones come with a price tag of $249.95 (INR 16,000) which is the costliest among the lot. The JBL Everest 310GA on-ear headphones are priced at $199.95 (INR 12,750) and the JBL Everest 110GA in-ear headphones are at $99.95 (INR 6,500). Users are at liberty of controlling the volume or control tracks via voice command through Google Assistant.

Apart from the headphone lineup, JBL is also upgrading the wireless Bluetooth lineup for 2018. JBL has announced it latest speakers the JBL Xtreme 2, the JBL Clip 3, and the JBL Go 2. All the three latest speakers are portable and water resistant. The new speakers are IPX7 certified, which means that it can be in the water for 30 minutes at a depth of 3.3 feet.

The JBL Xtreme 2 is one of the most expensive in the lot with the price tag of $300(approximately Rs 19,000) the compact Clip 3 is priced at $60 (approximately Rs 3,850) and the Go 2 will be out for sale at $40 (approximately Rs 2,500).

Though there are no specific dates mentioned by the company, the products are likely to be available in the market by Spring 2018.