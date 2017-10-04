Mahindra & Mahindra is set to launch the KUV100 NXT, a souped-up version of its smallest SUV, and ahead of the market launch, the vehicle has already been spotted at a company dealership.

A YouTube channel named Youtuber Vansh has posted a video of KUV100 NXT and it provides most of the information on the new variant expect price. The video suggests that the NXT variant will be offered as a top up to K8 trim.

Scroll down to watch the video

In its rugged avatar, the KUV100 NXT boasts of a restyled front and rear bumpers that give a muscular and more SUV-like stance.The new variant gets faux skid plate on the front and the back, along with a new front grille that comes with chrome touched vertical slats. The fog lamp enclosure is more angular and the larger trapezoidal air intake adds freshness upfront.

The muscular theme is further accentuated with the cladding that runs through the length of the car including the wheel arches. The side and rear profile of the model feature more pronounced crease lines. The headlamps and tail-lamps will get new inserts and a clear lens design at the back. The rear bumper also gets a trapezoidal black element.

Additionally, it comes with integrated roof rails, a tailgate spoiler, and a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Six single-tone exterior paint shade options and at least three dual-tone options are also expected with the new variant.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8 will flaunt an all-black cabin. The7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be loaded with GPS navigation using maps from MapmyIndia. Other notable features will be remote tailgate locking/unlocking, rear parking sensors and new MID with readouts for gearshifts, drive modes.

Mahindra's mFalcon engines will be carried over in the NXT version. However, the manufacturer will tune the engine further for better fuel economy figures. To be offered in petrol and diesel variants, the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.