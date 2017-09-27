South Korean carmaker Hyundai has revealed a sportier version of the Creta SUV in Brazil. Christened Creta Sport, the new variant is based on the face-lifted Creta SUV unveiled in the South American market last year.

The SUV gets a pronouncing stance with the addition of the new 17-inch sport model alloy wheels. The glossy black finish in various details on the exterior and new rear spoiler is the other noticeable additions on the exterior. The new and large grille along with the skid plate gets gloss black treatment. The black colour detailing further extended to ORVM caps, roof bars and the shark fin antenna.

The interior has been spruced up with black colour treatment all over. Black leather and fabric seats, and internal finish of the black roof add sportiness inside the cabin. It also comes standard with BlueMedia 7-inch multimedia hub with Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Creta Sport carries the same engine and gearbox options that are available on the standard model sold in the Brazilian market. Hyundai India is yet to launch the face-lifted Creta in India and hence the arrival of Creta Sport is too early to comment.

Multiple reports claim that the new Hyundai Creta will make its India debut at Auto Expo 2018 in February 2018. Although no launch time-frame is known yet, it is expected to take place in mid-2018 when the current model turns three years old.

Hyundai Motor India Limited had launched the Creta SUV in 2015 and despite the company having no track record of highly successful SUVs here, it went on to become a top-selling SUV in India.

The 2018 Creta is expected to be powered by the same three engines of the current models -- 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel and 1.6 CRDi diesel. One of the engines was rumoured to get a mild-hybrid system similar to Maruti Suzuki's SHVS mild-hybrid system.

However, with the new government policy that promotes electric cars over hybrid cars, Hyundai may drop bringing the Creta hybrid to India.