Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel of actor Jayasurya's Malayalam movie Punyalan Agarbattis, is set to hit the theatres in November. With just a month left for the grand release, the makers of the comedy entertainer released its official trailer on Sunday, October 15.

Within hours of hitting the cyberspace, the one-minute-37-second video started trending and took the numero uno spot on YouTube India with over 1.8 lakh views.

Also read: Jayasurya, Ranjith Sankar now join hands for THIS distribution house

The interesting teaser of Ranjith Sankar's directorial venture festures Jayasurya, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Sunil Sukhada, Guinness Pakru, Arya, Ponnamma Babu and Vijayaraghavan, among many others.

While Jayasurya, who plays the character Joy Thakkolkaran in the comedy entertainer, was seen struggling to sell the product 'Punyalan Agarbattis' in the prequel, the entrepreneur is back with the product 'Punyalan Water' in the upcoming movie.

The hurdles that he face in marketing the water sold in tetra packs are narrated in the movie, and the promo videos have already impressed the audience as netizens have been showering positive words.

The movie is the production venture of Jayasurya and Ranjith under the banner of Dreams N Beyond and marks the entry of their distribution company Punyalan Cinemas. Punyalan Private Limited is slated to hit the theatres on November 17

Watch the trailer of Punyalan Private Limited here:

-