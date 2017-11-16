Punyalan Private Limited, the much-awaited sequel of young Malayalam actor Jayasurya's blockbuster comedy entertainer Punyalan Agarbathis, is all set to hit the theatres across India on Friday, November 16.

Watch Punyalan Private Limited trailer

With no biggies releasing on the same day, the Jayasurya-starrer is expected to witness a grand opening on the first day at the Kerala box office.

Storyline

In Ranjith Sankar's directorial venture, Jayasurya portrays the character Joy Thakkolkaran, an entrepreneur, who comes up with a unique product — water sold in tetra packet — in the market. How they deal with the system and the ways they adopt to make their new dream come true form the gist of the comedy entertainer.

Cast and crew

Punyalan Private Limited has an ensemble cast, including Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, Sunil Sukhada in significant roles. Apart from the cast of Punyalan Agarbathis, a few others, including Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijayaraghavan, Vishnu Govind, Arya and Guinness Pakru have also joined the team for the sequel.

However, it is not clear if Nyla Usha and Rachana Narayankutty are still part of the second part as they were not spotted in the promo videos of the film.

While Anand Madhusoodanan and Bijibal have composed the music for the film, cinematography and editing departments have been handled by Vishnu Narayanan and V Saajan. Meanwhile, the comedy entertainer is being produced by Jayasurya and Ranjith under the banner of Dream N Beyond and it marks the debut of their distribution company Punyalan Cinemas.

Interesting promo videos

The trailer, teaser and song videos of Punyalan Private Limited have garnered a stupendous response from the audience. They have already raised the expectations of the viewers, who believe the sequel to create a laugh riot in theatres better than the prequel.

Even after a week of its release, the second teaser has been trending on the seventh spot on YouTube India, at the time of reporting. Interestingly, the 40-second video highlights the issues faced by people every time a party calls for a hartal in Kerala.

Watch the promo videos of Punyalan Private Limited here:

