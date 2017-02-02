Versatile Malayalam actor Jayasurya's comedy entertainer Fukri is all set for release on Friday, February 3. Interestingly, the Siddique directorial will have a wide theatrical release in India on the opening day itself unlike the usual trend of Malayalam movies hitting the screens a day or week after its initial Kerala release.

What makes Fukri special?

Jayasurya

As far as we know, Jayasurya plays an engineering drop-out, who is kleptomaniac (inability to refrain from the urge for stealing items). He is heard introducing himself as Lucky in the trailer of the film. The actor, who has impressed the audience with his notable performances, is also expected to entertain them with the upcoming movie. It has to be noted that these days the actor has started picking up a majority of his roles selectively apart from a few films that have bombed at the Kerala box office.

Siddique directorial

Siddique has already proved his talent in filmmaking, and it is evident from superhit movies Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony and Mannar Mathai Speaking, which he co-directed with Lal. He has also independently helmed movies like Bhaskar the Rascal, Friends, Bodyguard and King Liar, among others that opened to positive response from audience. Fukri also marks the maiden association of Siddique with Jayasurya.

Confusion on the plot

The teaser, trailer and songs of the movie have raised a few confusions on the plot of the comedy entertainer as they hint that the actor will be seen in Hindu as well as Muslim characters, leaving the audience finding it difficult to guess what to expect. Thus, the film's storyline will be revealed only once it is released.

Ensemble cast

Fukri has an ensemble cast, including Siddique, Lal, Prayaga Martin, Anu Sithara, Bhagath Manuel, Soubin Shahir, Krishna Praba, KPAC Lalitha, John Kaippallil and Balu Varghese in significant roles. The posters, songs and trailer have already impressed the audience making it one of the most-awaited comedy entertainers of the year.