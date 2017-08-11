Director Boyapati Srinu's Telugu movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal, has received mixed review and average rating from the audience.

Written by Boyapati Srinu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka is an action film, which is loaded with all other commercial ingredients to be a perfect family entertainer. The movie has been produced by M Ravinder Reddy under the banner Dwaraka Creations. The film has got a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2 hours 29 minutes.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka revolves around the story of a sensible youth (Bellamkonda Sreenivas), who does not tolerate eve teasing. Rakul Preet falls in love with him after knowing about him and his family. She proposes him, but her father opposes her relationship. What happens next forms the crux of the story of the film.

The audience say that Jaya Janaki Nayaka is old wine in a new bottle and it suffers from predictable story. A few songs, romance and action sences keep the film goers engaged in the first half of the movie. The second half is high on emotional quotient and it is bit dragging in parts.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has delivered good performance in Jaya Janaki Nayaka, but he lacks expressions in some sentimental scenes. Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal have done good jobs and they look glamourous. Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Sarath Kumar, Chalapathi Rao, Vani Viswanath and Catherine Tresa have done justice to their roles, say the audiences.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka has good production values and Devi Sri Prasad's music, Rishi Panjabi's camera work, choreography of action and dance and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Jaya Janaki Nayaka movie review by audience:

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#JayaJanakiNayaka 1st half Below Average. Old Story with Predictable scenes. Interval and Production Values are the only positives so far. #JayaJanakiNayaka 2nd half Below Average.Nothing new. Action sequences and production values are the only positive. Overall below avg to avg

Suresh Kondi‏ @V6_Suresh

Every one will connect with @Rakulpreet's character.Very strong & well written.i have seen the film and literally cried-@BSaiSreenivas #JJN

Censor Reports‏ @CensorReports

#JayaJanakiNayaka -U/A 149m + Family scenes + Special songs + villains - Action scenes - lead actors - Songs - routine story 2.75/5- Avg

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos