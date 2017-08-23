Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN) starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas has failed to collect the expected amount at the box office in 10 days and it emerged as another big disaster in the young actor's career.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka, which was released in the theatres on August 11, opened to an average response while clashing with LIE and Nene Raju Nene Mantri at the box office. Jaya Janaki Nayaka failed to increase its collection since its release and garnered Rs 26.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week.

The Boyapati Srinu directorial has witnessed a steep decline in its numbers in the second week. Jaya Janaki Nayaka has collected approximately Rs 4.50 crore at the worldwide box office in its second weekend and its 10-day total collection has reached Rs 31.10 crore in the global market.

The movie has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 42 crore and its theatrical rights were sold for Rs 34 crore. The movie has earned Rs 19.10 crore for its distributors in 10 days. The film has recovered 56.17 percent of the investments to the distributors. Considering its current pace, the film for sure will incur huge losses the distributors.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is the son of leading producer Bellamkonda Suresh, who went on to shell out Rs 35 crore for his son's debut film Alludu Seenu, which tanked at the box office. His next film Speedunnodu also failed to give him a break. With, Jaya Janaki Nayaka now, the actor made a hat-trick of box office failures.

The old trick of the trade of splashing loads of money, bringing on board a director with hits (VV Vinayak and Boyapati Srinu) and roping in a popular actress (Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh) can bring the much-awaited break in the film industry, has failed to work. The actor needs to rethink on the kind of films to make to score a hit.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas can take cue from mega family heroes like Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish. Despite coming from a family of film personalities, the young actors have been choosing diverse subjects to act. While Allu Sirish debuted his career with an offbeat subject of mercy killing, Varun Tej started his career with Mukunda directed by Srikanth Addala who is known for his family dramas.

Here are the details of the price of the distribution rights and 10-day collection of Jaya Janaki Nayaka in various areas. These are estimated numbers and they may vary from the figures released by the makers/distributors. All the figures are in crore rupees.