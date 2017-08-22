Jay-Z has set a record with his thirteenth studio album 4:44. Among the tracks, Beyonce's rapper husband threw shades to fellow rapper Kanye West in a track called "Kill Jay-Z". Not only that, he took a dig at his infamous elevator rift with Solange Knowles during Met gala.

However, while the fans are aware of his tiff with Beyonce's sister, many don't know the reason behind his year-long feud with Kim Kardashian's rapper husband.

But the hip-hop star recently appeared on the Rap Radar Podcast, hosted by "B.Dot" Miller and Elliot Wilson. During the interaction, Jay-Z revealed why things went sour with Kanye West.

Before saying anything, the 47-year-old star clarified that the song is 'not even about Kanye." But he has "real, real problem" with the Graduation songster because he crossed the line bringing up his wife and daughter during his notorious 2016 rant.

"It's not even about Kanye," Hova said. "It really isn't. His name is there because it's just truthful, what happened. The whole point is you got hurt because this guy was talking about you on a stage but what really hurt me was you can't bring my kids and my wife into it."

He continued, "Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He made a song called 'Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it. Now that's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. He know it's a problem 'cause me and him would have been talked about it. We would have been resolved our issues, but he know he crossed the line."

Talking about his issue with Solange, Jay said that they have been 'cool' as they patched thing up long ago. He mentioned Solange as his sister as he further continued, "That's my sister, not my sister-in-law... my sister. Period."