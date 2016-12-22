It seems like everything is not okay in Jay Z-Beyonce love heaven. Rumours are getting stronger that the couple is headed for a split. A report also claims that Beyonce is being sued by Jay Z's record company label for illegally using the logo of the company, Roc-A-Fella, in a video.

The graphic designer of the company, Dwayne Walker, claims that the logo is featured in the song, Drunk in Love. And it has been used without the company's permission. The designer claims that the logo is present in the video and persists that the singer either takes the video down or pay the company the royalty. The logo appears for a split second on the pendant of Jay Z's chain. However, the lawsuit does not mention his name.

The claims have not been addressed. Jay Z and Beyonce have not reacted to the lawsuit yet. But if this does get picked up, will Beyonce pay Jay Z's company? The couple has been in the news for numerous other break-up rumours in the past few months. The couple has been on the brink of separation since the Crazy in Love singer dropped her album lemonade, early this year. The album hinted on Jay Z cheating on her and thus, things have not been the same ever since.

There have also been reports that Jay Z has been pushing the pop singer to have their second child and she has been avoiding taking the step. Rumours also suggested that Beyonce cancelled the plan of having a second child after she found out that the rapper was cheating on her. The year has clearly not been good for the couple's personal life. However, professionally, Beyonce has had a successful year with her album topping charts across the world.