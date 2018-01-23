The e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart kick-started 2018 with lucrative and jaw-dropping deals on various products, just ahead of the Republic Day. Amazon's Great Indian Sale and Flipkart's Republic Day Sale are poised to give the best discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and other exclusive freebies for products under different verticals.
During this shopping fiesta, both Amazon and Flipkart host incredible shopping offers on smartphones, fashion, laptops, TVs, electronics, home furnishings etc. Here are the best deals from these ongoing sales that you can get it right now.
1. SanDisk Ultra Dual 16GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive
- Compatible with OTG-enabled Android devices
- Free up memory for images and videos
- Automatic backup of photos, videos and contacts
- Dual micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors
- Transfer speed up to 130MB/s
M.R.P.: Rs. 900.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 499.00
2. boAt BassHeads 225 In-Ear Super Extra Bass Headphones (Black)
- Powerful 10mm drivers for HD sound
- Super extra bass to enjoy music with greater clarity
- Noise cancellation feature
- Comfortable fit for the ears
- Polished metal and tangle-free cable
M.R.P.: Rs. 999.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 499.00
3. BPL 80cm (32 inches) Vivid HD Ready LED TV (Black)
- HD Ready TV with resolution of 1366 x 768
- 16 W speaker output for rich sound
- 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 12,490.00
4. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic (Black)
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming
- Portable and durable
- Speaker with an inbuilt microphone
- 600 mAh rechargeable battery
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,699.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 1,699.00
5. LG Q6 (Platinum, 3GB RAM)
- 32GB internal memory expandable up to 2TB
- 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera
- 5.5-inch full HD display
- Resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels
- Android v7.1 Nougat
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core
- 3000mAH lithium-ion battery
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 11,990.00
6. Redmi Note 4 (Black, 4GB RAM)
- 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
- 5.5 inch Full HD display
- 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Octa Core 2GHz Processor
- 4100 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 10,999.00
7. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 3GB RAM)
- 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB
- 5.5-inch full HD display
- 13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6
- Exynos 7870 Octa Core 1.6 GHz Processor
- 3300 mAh Li-ion Battery
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999.00 | Deal Price: 9,999.00
8. Syska HT800 Cordless Trimmer (Black)
- The best personal care product for men
- Stainless steel blade
- Rechargeable battery
- Continuous 45-min battery run time
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,699.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 799.00
9. IFB 6kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (White)
- High spinning speed with less drying time
- 800 rpm spin speed
- Best-in-class stainless material
- Best for a variety of fabrics
M.R.P.: Rs. 23,490.00 | Deal Price: 19,999.00
10. JioFi JMR1140 Data Card (Black)
- 150 Mbps download speed
- Up to 50 Mbps upload speed
- 32GB memory capacity
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,600.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 1,115.00
