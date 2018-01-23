The e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart kick-started 2018 with lucrative and jaw-dropping deals on various products, just ahead of the Republic Day. Amazon's Great Indian Sale and Flipkart's Republic Day Sale are poised to give the best discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and other exclusive freebies for products under different verticals.

During this shopping fiesta, both Amazon and Flipkart host incredible shopping offers on smartphones, fashion, laptops, TVs, electronics, home furnishings etc. Here are the best deals from these ongoing sales that you can get it right now.

1. SanDisk Ultra Dual 16GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive

Compatible with OTG-enabled Android devices

Free up memory for images and videos

Automatic backup of photos, videos and contacts

Dual micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors

Transfer speed up to 130MB/s

M.R.P.: Rs. 900.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 499.00

2. boAt BassHeads 225 In-Ear Super Extra Bass Headphones (Black)

Powerful 10mm drivers for HD sound

Super extra bass to enjoy music with greater clarity

Noise cancellation feature

Comfortable fit for the ears

Polished metal and tangle-free cable

M.R.P.: Rs. 999.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 499.00

3. BPL 80cm (32 inches) Vivid HD Ready LED TV (Black)

HD Ready TV with resolution of 1366 x 768

16 W speaker output for rich sound

2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 12,490.00

4. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic (Black)

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Portable and durable

Speaker with an inbuilt microphone

600 mAh rechargeable battery

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,699.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 1,699.00

5. LG Q6 (Platinum, 3GB RAM)

32GB internal memory expandable up to 2TB

13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera

5.5-inch full HD display

Resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels

Android v7.1 Nougat

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core

3000mAH lithium-ion battery

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 11,990.00

6. Redmi Note 4 (Black, 4GB RAM)

64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB

5.5 inch Full HD display

13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Octa Core 2GHz Processor

4100 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 10,999.00

7. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 3GB RAM)

16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB

5.5-inch full HD display

13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6

Exynos 7870 Octa Core 1.6 GHz Processor

3300 mAh Li-ion Battery

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999.00 | Deal Price: 9,999.00

8. Syska HT800 Cordless Trimmer (Black)

The best personal care product for men

Stainless steel blade

Rechargeable battery

Continuous 45-min battery run time

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,699.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 799.00

9. IFB 6kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (White)

High spinning speed with less drying time

800 rpm spin speed

Best-in-class stainless material

Best for a variety of fabrics

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,490.00 | Deal Price: 19,999.00

10. JioFi JMR1140 Data Card (Black)

150 Mbps download speed

Up to 50 Mbps upload speed

32GB memory capacity

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,600.00 | Deal Price: Rs. 1,115.00

