Karan Johar's surrogate kids, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, are the cynosure of all eyes. Now, Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi, have given their blessings to the newborns.

Javed Akhtar wrote poems for Yash and Roohi. The poems are written in Hindi, and the gesture certainly melted Karan's heart.

Karan shared the poems on Twitter and expressed his gratitude to Javed and his wife. The poem for Yash opens with the lines: "Nanhe munne Yash Johar, kya tumhein pata hai tumko jo ye naam mila hai iska poora matlab kya hai".

The poem for Roohi starts with, "Tumko chupke se ik baat bataaoon, apne naam ki zara talaashi jot um logi, ismein chhupi ek ladki milegi". Karan had earlier shared pictures of the nursery designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan for the infants.

Check the poems below:

Thank you Javedsaab....this will always remain truly special to us....we love you lots!! Yash....Roohi... and me.....@Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/djzjdqBMj6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 11 April 2017

Thank you so much Javedsaab @Javedakhtarjadu .... pic.twitter.com/l8Zi5fgDFR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 11 April 2017