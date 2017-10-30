It was a tense contest at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Sunday (October 29) and India held their nerve to eke out a six-run series-clinch victory over New Zealand. After this, Virat Kohli and his team-mates celebrated in a unique way.

Centuries from Kohli and Rohit Sharma powered the hosts to 337/6 in 50 overs in the third ODI. The visitors' batsmen were in the hunt till the very end but a calm and composed duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah denied them victory, much to the delight of the home crowd.

New Zealand finished their innings at 331/7 in 50 overs in a nail-biting encounter. Bumrah took three wickets while opener Colin Munro topscored for Kiwis with 75. India won the rubber 2-1.

This was India's seventh consecutive bilateral series win, a record. And the captain and his men unveiled "Jatt ji style" celebrations.

Kohli took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to post a picture of him and his team-mates posing in kabaddi style.

The right-hander, who scored his 32nd ODI ton in Kanpur, posted a picture with the caption - "Great team work, amazing win! Celebrations.. Jatt ji style!"

Shikhar too posted a similar picture on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Laayi att tey shikaariyaan naal yaari, firdey modey naal moda jodke#champions#indian team @imVkohli @hardikpandya7 @msdhoni."

"Jatti ji" is opening batsman Shikhar's nickname. His other moniker is "Gabbar". These celebrations could have been orchestrated by the left-hander from Delhi!

The fans on social media loved Kohli's post. The "Jatt ji style" tweet was retweeted over 6,500 times and had likes of over 40,000 on Monday morning (October 30).

The "Men in Blue" will be back on field on Wednesday (November 1) in New Delhi, as they face the Kiwis again, this time in three Twenty20 Internationals.

The opening game at Feroz Shah Kotla will be veteran left-arm paceman Ashish Nehra's last match as he will retire from international cricket.