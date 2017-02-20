The Jats, who have been protesting all over Haryana in support of reservation in educational institutions and government jobs, have decided to up the ante and take their fight to Delhi in March. Protesters have decided to block all roads leading to Delhi, not supply milk to Delhi for a day and also 'gherao' the Parliament in an attempt to mount pressure on the Centre to meet their demands.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) Chief Yashpal Malik announced that Jats from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana would hold a "big protest" in Delhi on March 2 and also submit a memorandum to the president. Another protest will be held two-three days after Holi, followed by a 'gherao' of the Parliament.

"The government is advised to arrange for as much security as it can. It will be the biggest protest in the history," Malik said while addressing a dharna in Rohtak district's Jassia village in Haryana on Sunday. He added that protesters would arrive in bullock carts and almost 50,000 tractor-trolleys blocking all roads leading to Delhi. Dairy owners in Haryana would stop supply of milk to Delhi on March 1, but this could continue if the Centre did not fulfil their demands.

"We will gherao the Parliament too. People in 50,000-1 lakh tractor-trolleys, and bullock carts, will participate in the protest. The protest is likely to be held two-three days after Holi. The exact date will be announced on March 2 when Jats of UP and Delhi stage a protest in the national capital in support of Jats from Haryana," Malik further added.

Malik also urged protesters to stop paying electricity and water bills and not repay loans to government agencies from March in order to build up pressure on the central government. He also asked MLAs to support their agitation or face the consequences during elections.

"We are also increasing the number of dharnas (sit-ins) from 20 to 30 from March 1. New dharnas will come up in Bhiwani, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra and other towns. In Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar, protests will continue at one spot each only and will remain the epicentres. The protests will continue till all our demands are met," Malik said.