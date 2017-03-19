Yashpal Malik, the leader of the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS) has agreed to meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at 12 noon on Sunday (March 19) after the latter appealed to the Jat protesters to have a one-on-one dialogue with the state government. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary will also be present at the meeting.
The Jat community has declared that it will protest in the capital and other areas of NCR on Monday (March 19) demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. The AIJASS has also called for a march to Delhi to 'gherao' the parliament and hold 'dharnas' at the Delhi border blocking all highways to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands.
Also read: Jat protests: Trouble for commuters as Delhi Metro services in NCR to remain shut from Sunday night
Ahead of the Jat protests, the Delhi Police instructed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut all stations in the National Capital Region from 11:30 pm on Sunday until further notice. The DMRC has been asked to shut all stations and terminate all trains at the last station on all lines in Delhi from 11.30 pm on Sunday. At least 12 stations in central Delhi will also remain closed from 8 pm on Sunday until further orders by Delhi Police. Therefore, office-goers in NCR may face difficulty on Monday while commuting.
The 12 stations that will be closed are Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, RK Ashram Marg, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium. The DMRC staff members have also been instructed not to sell tickets. The interchange facility will be available at the Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been instructed to stay alert and make sure quick-reaction teams are deployed at all closed stations.
At least 124 paramilitary forces have been deployed ahead of the Jat agitation in Haryana — 18 Rapid Action Force (RAF), 60 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 26 Services Selection Board (SSB).
Routes to Avoid:
The Delhi Police issued a circular requesting citizens to avoid certain routes ahead of the Jat protests in the capital. The protests may also turn violent. The Delhi Traffic Police has reportedly decided to close the roads in the Chanakya Puri Area of central Delhi in an attempt to forbid protesters from approaching the prime minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to register their protest.
Traffic Advisory Issued by the Delhi Police:
Information has been received that there is a strong Jat Arakshan protest on 20th March 2017 in New Delhi/Delhi. The following routes will be completely closed for the general traffic from 8 PM on 19th March 2017.
- Kamal Ataturk from Race Course Metro Station to R/A Panchsheel Marg/Niti Marg ( Ashok Hotel R/A)
- Safdarjung Road from Aurbindo Chowk to R/A GKP
- Kautilya marg from Samrat R/A to Niti Marg, Kautilaya T Point Near Bihar Bhawan
- From Teen Murti to Gole Methi round about
- Zakir Hussain Road for the commuters coming from Nizamuddin to India Gate
The following entry points will be closed from 11 am on March 19, 2017
- From Ring Road to San Martin Marg
- Amrita Shergill from Lodhi Road
- Max Mullar Mag from Lodhi Road
- Arch Bishop Macarious from Lodhi Road
- All lanes leading to Panchkuiya Road except Mandir Marg, R.K. Ashram Marg & Hospital Road
The commuters wishing to travel from South Delhi to Central Delhi and vice versa are advised to use following route:-
- Ring Road
Note: 11 pm onwards on 19.03.2017, following categories of persons will be allowed to enter New Delhi District after proper verification and checking:
- Bonafide residents
- Employees working in various offices situated in the area of New Delhi District
- Emergency services
- Candidates coming to attend interview/examination in the area of New Delhi District
- Ambulances, Hearse Van, Fire Brigade
- Buses of school children
- Those who had come to this area for some work
For general public/commuters the following routes are available:-
North-South Corridor
- Ring Road—Ashram Chowk—Sarai Kale Khan—IP flyover—Rajghat—Ring Road
- Lala Lajpat Rai Marg—Mathura Road—Bhairon Road—Ring Road
East West Corridor
- Ring Road—Boulward Road—Baraf Khana Chowk—Rani Jhansi Road—Faiz Road—DBG Road
- Vikas Marg/Geeta Colony Flyover—Rajghat Crossing—Delhi Gate—JLN Marg—DBG Road