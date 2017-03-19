Yashpal Malik, the leader of the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS) has agreed to meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at 12 noon on Sunday (March 19) after the latter appealed to the Jat protesters to have a one-on-one dialogue with the state government. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary will also be present at the meeting.

The Jat community has declared that it will protest in the capital and other areas of NCR on Monday (March 19) demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. The AIJASS has also called for a march to Delhi to 'gherao' the parliament and hold 'dharnas' at the Delhi border blocking all highways to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands.

Ahead of the Jat protests, the Delhi Police instructed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut all stations in the National Capital Region from 11:30 pm on Sunday until further notice. The DMRC has been asked to shut all stations and terminate all trains at the last station on all lines in Delhi from 11.30 pm on Sunday. At least 12 stations in central Delhi will also remain closed from 8 pm on Sunday until further orders by Delhi Police. Therefore, office-goers in NCR may face difficulty on Monday while commuting.

The 12 stations that will be closed are Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, RK Ashram Marg, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium. The DMRC staff members have also been instructed not to sell tickets. The interchange facility will be available at the Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been instructed to stay alert and make sure quick-reaction teams are deployed at all closed stations.

At least 124 paramilitary forces have been deployed ahead of the Jat agitation in Haryana — 18 Rapid Action Force (RAF), 60 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 26 Services Selection Board (SSB).

Routes to Avoid:

The Delhi Police issued a circular requesting citizens to avoid certain routes ahead of the Jat protests in the capital. The protests may also turn violent. The Delhi Traffic Police has reportedly decided to close the roads in the Chanakya Puri Area of central Delhi in an attempt to forbid protesters from approaching the prime minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to register their protest.