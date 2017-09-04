Just like any cricketer, India paceman Jasprit Bumrah too dreams of playing Tests. After setting a world record in Sri Lanka ODIs, the right-arm fast bowler is eyeing the longer format.

Bumrah won the Man-of-the-Series award on Sunday, September 3, in Colombo as India completed a historic 5-0 ODI clean sweep over Sri Lanka.

The 23-year-old from Gujarat took 15 wickets in the series — a record for a fast bowler in a bilateral contest of five or fewer ODIs. The previous best was 14 scalps in four games by New Zealand's Andre Adams in 2003.

The record is 18 wickets in five matches by Amit Mishra — a spinner — versus Zimbabwe in 2013.

After picking up the Player-of-the-Series award, Bumrah was asked whether the ODI performance would boost his Test chances, for which, he said: "Nothing like that. It's always a dream (to play Test cricket). Hopefully when I get my chance, I would want to do well."

Bumrah made his limited-overs debut for India in Australia last year. He has been impressive since then. He has mastered the art of bowling yorkers and troubling batsmen, just like Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga.

The youngster mentioned how Malinga had helped him in his career. The duo played together for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "It has been a long journey with Malinga, and I have learnt a lot. I just want to learn and become a better bowler," he added.

Captain Virat Kohli praised Bumrah for his world record effort after the series victory. "Jasprit (Bumrah) has been our most effective short-format bowler in the last 18 months. He has really worked on his bowling a lot: His length ball has especially picked up more pace. That's very heartening to see because it never lets the batsmen get settled.

"It's not only about yorkers and slower balls any more. He can bowl a good length ball and nick you off as well, which I think is the biggest improvement in his bowling. Getting a Man-of- the-Series award in the subcontinent as a fast bowler, is always a great thing to achieve. He bowled in really good areas and he deserves to be the man of the series. I hope he can continue the same way against Australia," Kohli said.

India and Australia will play five ODIs and three T20Is starting from September 17 in Chennai.