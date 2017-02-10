Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and finance Jason Statham are expecting their first baby. Huntington-Whiteley posted a beautiful baby bump photo on her Instagram announcing the pregnancy news.

Also Read: George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin expecting twins

On Thursday evening, the supermodel posted a photo of her flaunting her baby bump in a bikini by Missoni sitting on a beach with her hand resting on her back. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham," she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to wish the supermodel and her fiancé on Instagram. There are more than 18,000 comments wishing the couple on the happy occasion.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been in a relationship for about six years now. The couple got engaged last year in January and a year after that they announced their first baby news.

Huntington-Whiteley's pregnancy rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Gossip mills were abuzz with her pregnancy news after the Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself in an oversized poncho earlier this year. "Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year," she wrote on Instagram. However, the couple has now officially made an announcement.

Meanwhile, another couple's pregnancy news made headlines on Thursday. George Clooney and wife Amal Alamuddin are expecting twins and the actor's close friend Matt Damon revealed the news.