Following his role as Aquaman in Justice League, Jason Momoa will be be seen ruling the waters in a solo movie featuring the superhero. The film will begin shooting in Australia in May and Momoa has already begun preparing for his role. He was recently spotted at a gaming event where he spoke about the plot of Aquaman, details about his role and how Game of Thrones helped him bag the role.

"It's going to be a world that you've never seen before, which is really cool. We went to space, we traveled all over different worlds, but we never went underwater. So it's just a really cool spin on what's below and it uses a lot of great movies that I already love — whether that be Raiders of the Lost Ark to Star Wars to Lord of the Rings to Romancing the Stone. It has a lot of really cool adventure, it's funny and heroic, and there's a lot of different characters and a lot of different worlds that we get to go to," he shared in an interview with Digital Trends.

Speaking about his role in Game of Thrones, the actor said that it was because of the show he bagged the Aquaman role. "Zack Snyder (producer of Aquaman) is a huge fan of Game of Thrones and I met him in the training stunt facility that I train at and I guess he really liked me because he later called me into his office and we talked about playing Aquaman. He had a really cool vision for what he wanted to do and how he wanted me to look. It's kind of Zack's baby," Momoa said.

"The cool thing with Aquaman is how it taps into the native culture and that's something that we're only taught a little about, so there's a lot of interesting things. I really think it's the right time. It's really cool. Zack is one of those perspectives on it and DC is really getting behind it. It was a ballsy step. They did it, and I'm extremely happy with the world they've created. It's an honor to be part of this," he added.

Aquaman will be directed by James Wan and have Amber Heard as Aquaman's love interest Mera, Willem Dafoe will portray Dr Vulko, Aquaman's advisor and Conjuring fame Patrick Wilson will play Orm, Aquaman's half-brother. The movie will hit the theatres on October 5, 2018.