Hold your sea horses tight, Jason Momoa may have just confirmed that the first look of Aquaman will be out this weekend. Posting a picture to announce his arrival at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, the actor shared a message that teases the possibility of the teaser trailer's release.

It has been long speculated now that along with Justice League's new trailer release, DCEU and Warner Bros will launch Aquaman movie's first look as well. The rumour mills were fuelled further when Cyborg actor Ray Fisher posted a video on social media. In the video, the actor is seen swimming in slow motion and his caption wished good luck to the Aquaman team.

Now, with the Hawaiian star seemed to have confirmed the speculation. Sharing a picture of the Justice League squad, the Game of Thrones actor wrote:

"Aquaman is here San Diego comic con. So stoked to share all the goodies. Ps I know something you don't know. And it's F**king amazing. Yay. Awlright. Aloha AC"

Warner Bros has a panel scheduled on Saturday, July 22, where they are expected to discuss Justice League, announce two new projects and fans were hoping they would reveal more details or even a trailer from Aquaman. With Momoa's teasing something "amazing", it is safe to say that a huge Aquaman spoiler update has been lined for fans.

Aquaman began filming in May this year. The commencement of filming was shared by director James Wan on his Twitter account. Actors also shared images from the shooting locations as and when they joined the crew in Australia's Gold Coast.

According to updates shared by Warner Bros and DCEU heads, Aquaman's plot is expected to follow the timeline after the events of Justice League. The film will establish the back story of the Aqua God and features a slew of actors like Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson among many others in key roles.

Since the tease has been made on his official Instagram account, fans can expect the clip or announcement to be made in H-Hall at SDCC 2017 to be released online simultaneously at 11:30 am PT.

Here's where you can watch the Aquaman teaser trailer first:

Aquaman is slated to release on December 21, 2018.