A JAS-39 Gripen of the Royal Thai Air Force crashed on Sunday killing its pilot during an air show. The incident took place during an air show at the Hat Yai International Airport in southern Thailand.

The JAS-39 Gripen was seen performing a manoeuvre as part of the National Children's Day. Video shows the aircraft losing its altitude and crashing away from the onlookers. The pilot was seen starting to perform a slow aileron roll, but nosedives after being unable to complete the manoeuvre.

The pilot who was flying the SAAB Gripen did not eject from the aircraft, as is the normal procedure.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has said that both the pilot and aircraft were fit and in good condition before the crash.

"We've just launched an investigation, so it is too early to say what caused the crash," AVM Sorakit Mangsing, director of the RTAF's Safety Centre, Bangkok Post reported.

The RTAF had purchased 12 JAS-39 Gripens that included eight single-seat JAS 39C and four JAS 39D two-seaters in 2008.

Meanwhile, SAAB will be participating in the soon-to-be-called Indian Air Force tender for single engine aircraft with production line being set up in India. SAAB is pitching its most advanced Gripen E aircraft.