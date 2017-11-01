Major Indian bathroom fittings manufacturer Jaquar is planning to expand lighting to a Rs 1,000-crore business in the next two-three years, according to a Times of India report.

"We are producing LED (light-emitting diode) lamps and fittings also. In FY'17, sales from lighting was just Rs 100 crore but this fiscal it will be Rs 250 crore and in the next two-three years it will be a Rs 1,000-crore vertical," said Jaquar's Promoter and Director Rajesh Mehra.

"We are focusing on lighting in a big way. We are planning a second lighting plant near Delhi-NCR at a cost of Rs 150 crore to scale up the business," he added.

The company's capital expenditure for the fiscal year (FY) 2018 is about Rs 300 crore to expand lighting and bathroom fitting business.

Reports suggest the leading bathroom and wellness solutions brand is also planning to expand its manufacturing capacity in India, across its various products, in support of the "Make in India" initiative launched the Central government, and also tap the global market with the slogan "Proudly made in India for the world."

"We are present in 40 countries with prominent presence in the Middle East, Africa, South Korea and also entered Europe last year," Mehra said.

The company is going to expand its lighting manufacturing units by 30,000 square metre. At present it has a total manufacturing area of 2.7 lakh square metres.

The company had earlier this year also said its lighting division was expected to grow more than three times by the next financial year, taking its turnover to Rs 350 crore.

"Jaquar Lighting is pushing the boundaries of commercial lighting to come up with some of the most advanced, energy saving and high performance lighting systems," Jaquar Lighting Director Ranbir Mehra had said.