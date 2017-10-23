Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abes gamble paid off as his ruling bloc secured two-thirds of majority in the Lower House in the snap election. Following the results, Abe promised to deal firmly with North Korea amid the rising tensions in the region.
Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clinches landslide victory in snap election
- October 23, 2017 16:05 IST
