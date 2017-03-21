At the age of 80, Maori Tezuka has finally retired.

Tezuka may not be a name discussed at dinner tables in her native Japan, but there's a fair chance that she's infiltrated a few bedrooms, computers and handheld (no pun intended) devices in her time.

Tezuka is Japan's oldest adult entertainment star, and if that's left you stunned, then wait for this...the former opera singer made her debut in the industry at the age of 71!

Oh to be a fly on the wall when she made that decision.

Japan's porn industry has cut a swathe all of its own through the invariably toned and inflated world that is the global adult entertainment industry. From fantasies of women in school uniforms being molested on public transport, to the adult animation boom of pornographic hentai, the Japanese have pioneered it and pretty much led the way.

But over the last few years, what is known as the 'silver porn' genre has picked up head of steam in the Land of the Rising Sun, and the likes of Tezuka simply jumped on the bandwagon as it were.

Now, however, Tezuka's fed up with the industry, because as she says, there just aren't enough young men who can keep up with her.

The Japanese porno industry rakes in about $20 billion a year, and analysts believe that 'silver porn' accounts for about 25% of that.

Globally, the adult entertainment industry is worth over $97 billion a year (to put that number in perspective, the video game industry is worth $93 billion; and Hollywood made a record $38 billion in 2015).

The statistics around the adult entertainment industry are staggering. Over 12% of all websites feature pornographic content, and in the time you've taken to read this article over 1.5 million people have viewed some sort of porn content on the internet.

And if you think Tezuka's left the business for good, think again: "It was never about the money for me. I've already been asked about returning in two or three years -- I said I'd think about it."

