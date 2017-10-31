A 27-year-old Japanese man has been taken into custody by police after dismembered body parts of nine people were found inside an apartment located on the outskirts of Tokyo. Two heads were reportedly kept inside the freezer when authorities raided the residential facility.
Japanese man arrested after parts of 9 bodies found in apartment
- October 31, 2017 14:17 IST
