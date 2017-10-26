Japanese craft collective launches new campaign to rebuild the once prosperous craft industry.Cat-sized cardboard landmarks, tetris cat towers, and even a new line of IKEA pet furniture proves that furniture design for our fluffy friends is a growing trend.
Japanese company launches super-chic collection of cat furniture
- October 26, 2017 12:06 IST
